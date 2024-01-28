LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

