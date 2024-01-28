Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

