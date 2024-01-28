Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

