Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884,049 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Teradata worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Teradata by 115.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TDC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.62. 1,372,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,103. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

