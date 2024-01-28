Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,900 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.06. 2,197,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

