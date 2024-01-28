Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 209,818 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,818 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

