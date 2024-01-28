Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 254,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,526. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

