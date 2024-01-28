Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

