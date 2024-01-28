Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

