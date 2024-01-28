Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

ADP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

