Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 56,132 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,346 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

