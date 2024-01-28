Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 44,820 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.01. 223,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,056. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $263.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

