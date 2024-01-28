Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. 2,218,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

