Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 378,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

