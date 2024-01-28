Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,089 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.