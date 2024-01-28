Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOGI. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

