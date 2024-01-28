Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Loews worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. 1,194,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,337. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

