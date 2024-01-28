Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 4.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $429.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

