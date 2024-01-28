Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,648 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,770,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

