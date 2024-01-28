Lincoln National Corp Sells 371 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,312. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

