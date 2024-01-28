Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.