Lincoln National Corp Purchases 32,577 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DUHP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,777. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.