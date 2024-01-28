Lincoln National Corp Purchases 209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.