Lincoln National Corp Purchases 209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.