Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FQAL opened at $55.21 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

