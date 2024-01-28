Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.25. 82,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,826. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.