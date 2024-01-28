Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 45,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

