Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

