Lincoln National Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,039. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

