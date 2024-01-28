Lincoln National Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

