Lincoln National Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.
Chubb stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average of $214.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.
In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
