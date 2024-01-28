Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.00. 133,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,742. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

