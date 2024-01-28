Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 185,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 471,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.