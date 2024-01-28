Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

