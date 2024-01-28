Lincoln National Corp Buys 978 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,471,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 128,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $118.76. 50,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $119.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

