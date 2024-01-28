Lincoln National Corp Buys 629 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,130. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

