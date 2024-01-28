Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,408,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,927,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,153 shares of company stock worth $412,657 in the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

