LGT Group Foundation Sells 8,530 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.16. 748,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $132.32.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

