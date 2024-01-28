LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after acquiring an additional 248,043 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $184.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

