LGT Group Foundation Makes New $220,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $15.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,217.47. 133,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,130. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

