LGT Group Foundation Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.