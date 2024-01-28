LGT Group Foundation Has $513,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 1.56% of Kellanova worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 2,300,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

