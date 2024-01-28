LGT Group Foundation Has $1.72 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $193.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

