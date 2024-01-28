LGT Group Foundation Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

