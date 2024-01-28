LGT Group Foundation Buys 971 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,689,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

