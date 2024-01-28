LGT Group Foundation Buys 824 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.21. 6,726,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,196. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

