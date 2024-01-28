LGT Group Foundation Buys 7,967 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.