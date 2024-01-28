LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Up 214.0% in January

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LG Display by 568.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 102,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. LG Display has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

