Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 9,000,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

