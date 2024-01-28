Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 0.5 %

Lennar stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

