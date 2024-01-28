Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lavoro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVROW remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182. Lavoro has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVROW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.